Come join us at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2—All Souls Day—at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 201 Sun Valley Road, Ketchum. We’ll be celebrating Mary’s life, here, in Ketchum. Jonah Kendall and Kathleen Bean will be leading the services. We’ll be laying Mary’s ashes to rest at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church columbarium. A reception will follow on the heated wooden deck of the church nestled amongst its Aspens and Douglas firs.