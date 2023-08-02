Please join us to celebrate the life of Mary Austin Crofts and the legacy that she left to our community on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m., at the Blaine County Recreation District Aquatic Center in Hailey. There will be refreshments and Mary’s coffee-table book on the Wood River Trail System will be showcased.
