Marvin Grant Porter was born June 16, 1929, in Picabo, Idaho. He died May 30, 2020, in Picabo, only a half block from where he was born.
Marvin was a lifelong member of the Followers of Christ Church. The third of 11 children of Chet and Eunice Porter, Marvin was born in Blaine County and lived the majority of his 90-plus years here. On June 1, 1950, he married Lola Jean Tackitt, and they would spend the next 70 years working together, raising seven children and making home wherever life and work placed them.
Marvin worked at sheepherding, farming, ranching, truck driving and state brand inspector. There were many things he turned his hand to; he was a hardworking, generous man. He loved spending time outdoors, and camping in the mountains was a favorite way to spend his retirement years.
He was a solid rock for his family, siblings, children and grandchildren. He always had time to visit and rarely met a stranger that he could not strike up a conversation with. He knew more about the people, places and history of the area than most, and could tell you about family you didn’t know you had.
Marvin was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Joan Ella, and infant grandson, Wyatt Daniel. His dad and mom, six brothers and one sister preceded him in passing.
He is survived by his wife and partner of 70 years, Lola Jean; sons, Fred (Cecilia), Mike (Rita), Carl (Bonnie) and Jack (Lisa); daughters, Judy (Will) Granden and Jana (Kim) Orchard. He left a legacy of 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by one brother, Mick Porter, and two sisters, Delores Yehle and Carolyn Wright.
Graveside services were held June 1 at the Picabo Cemetery. Please share a photo or memory and light a candle at woodriverchapel.com.
