Martin Joseph Kashino, widely known as “Chief,”
was born on Nov. 14, 1956, in Pomona, California. Martin passed away in July 2021.
Martin moved to the Wood River Valley in the 1980s. He was adept with computers, was a volunteer fireman and participated in the Ketchum Wagon Days shootout. He was an avid motorcyclist and rode in many Motorcycle Toy Runs. He enjoyed the legendary trip to Sturgis on a classic Harley.
He is preceded in death by his parents Stephan and Dolores Kashino and a sister Kathleen Kay Sheperd. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Kashino, of Ketchum; brother, Mark Kashino, of Hailey; his nephew, Aquila Kashino; and niece, Mariah Kashino, both of Hailey.
Currently a private service for family only is anticipated.
