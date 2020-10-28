Martha “Marti” Pat Isaacson Martin, 77, left us on Oct. 23, 2020, with her family by her side in Bellevue, Idaho.
Marti’s life began on June 26, 1943, in Seattle, to Patricia and Paul Isaacson, alongside her older sister, Virginia. She was born and raised in Seattle, making Martha a complete city girl. Marti graduated from high school in 1961 and proceeded to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Washington in 1965. She was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and was the first woman on the University of Washington’s ski team.
She met the love of her life, Dale R. Martin, in August of 1972. Together they raised one son, Jeff Martin. They owned and operated Growing Green Interiors in Seattle.
Marti and Dale eventually settled in Idaho to experience life outside the city. She never forgot her city ways, but quickly adapted to the simpler life.
She was the beloved wife of Dale Martin for 47 years, caring mother of Jeff Martin and loving grandmother to Adelle and Cameron Martin. She is also survived by her sister, Dindy, of Calpine, Calif., and stepson, Greg, and grandson, Garrett, of Kirkland, Wash.
A celebration of Marti’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at her home, 202 Bay Horse Road, Bellevue. Family and friends are invited to share photographs and memories and light a candle in Marti’s honor at woodriverchapel.com.
