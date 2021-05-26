Martha Coughlin Corrock passed away tragically Friday, May 14, in Challis, Idaho.
Martha was such a force of life. She was born at her family home at Swampscott, Mass., on March 20, 1955, to Richard and Virginia (Dawe) Coughlin, the youngest of five children.
Martha is survived by her former husbands, Ian Mackay, Dominique Deniaud and Dan Lucy; her children, Gavin Mackay, Fiona Mackay, Julien Deniaud, Nokomis Lucy and Gridley Lucy; her siblings, Dana (Beth) Coughlin, Judy Coughlin, Wendy Ketcham and Jeffry (Heidi) Coughlin; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom were loved and cherished by her.
Martha’s friends are banding together to support our favorite cowgirl (aka Cartwright aka Cuppa). If you would like to donate to help support Cuppa’s future we have set up a GoFundMe page at the following link: gofund.me/5c58f2f4.
To learn more about Martha’s life, go to woodriverchapel.com.
Commented