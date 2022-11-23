Marnee Wirth passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Marnee was fortunate to have met the love of her life, Bill, early in life. They had 60 wonderful years together. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends in Florida, Idaho and around the world.
A prolific mixer of metaphors, Marnee was also known for getting most of the way through a joke before realizing she couldn't remember the punchline. Bill was usually able to provide assistance at the end and the laughs were that much more raucous. None louder than her own.
She was a daily fixture at the gym, and I don't think a day went by that she didn't get in at least a few more activities. Biking. Golfing. Kayaking. Paddle boarding. Walking the beach or playing pickleball or a game of bridge. She was always on the move.
Her son, Tom; daughter, Wendel; son-in-law Erik and the one and only Crosby, her granddaughter, thought they would have another 50 years with her. They, along with Bill, are grateful for the outpouring of affection.
