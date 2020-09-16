Marlene Yvonne Lacina, born Oct. 19, 1931, died Sept. 7, 2020, in Tinley Park, Ill. Her loving husband of 66 years, Howard Lacina, was with her when she left her physical body.
Marlene was born in Ridgewood, N.J., but moved to Illinois as a youngster. She had four siblings. She was an adventurous child who loved to climb trees, ice skate and explore. As a child, with her curly red hair and adorable face, she resembled a young Shirley Temple.
She was born to sing and she was a soprano. She sang solos at church and in musicals to the delight of many.
After high school, Marlene studied interior design at Ray-Vogue School of Design in Chicago, where she met fellow art student, Howard. They were married in 1954 in Willamette, Ill.
Marlene and Howard lived almost 60 years in a house in Morton Grove, Ill., where they had one son and three daughters and numerous pets.
She shared her artistic talents and love with the many sweaters she knit and the clothing she sewed for friends and family.
From 2013 to 2018, Marlene and Howard lived in Hailey, Idaho, next door to their daughter, Judy Stoltzfus. Marlene loved Hailey’s senior center, Valley of Peace Church, the Hospice nurses and watching the Wagon Days parade.
Dementia tried to rob her of much, but if you paid attention, you could see that special spark that was—and always will be—Marlene.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Howard Lacina; sister, Debbie Dahlquist; son, Greg Lacina; daughters, Leslie Lacina, Judy Stoltzfus and Jennifer Adreani; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Commented