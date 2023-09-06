Parents—Edward and Evelyn Roben (deceased)
Sister—Sharon Roben Findling, Oregon
Brother—Edward William (Bill) Roben (deceased)
Marilyn, at 86 years old, lived long and hard and just wore out her body. As she told her doctors, “I had fun getting here.”
Marilyn moved to Ketchum from Portland, Oregon, in 1958, after attending the wedding of a family friend and decided that is where she wanted to live the rest of her life.
She married Tony Mueller, who was from Germany. They traveled around Europe but always lived in Ketchum. She took care of him even after their divorce until he died.
She moved to Stanley, Idaho, with Frank McMasters and became a wrangler. They ran a dude wrangling business and pack string. Even after Frank died, Marilyn took care of the ranchers’ cattle during the summer months, she irrigated her own place as well as some of the ranches around her. She was a brand inspector and worked with the Forest Service when they needed her to pack into the high mountain camps to haul out other people’s garbage. She also hired out to take hunters into the high country. She worked for Fish and Game to clean out salmon traps on the irrigation canals. She hiked in summer and skied in the winter but preferred to be in the mountains on horseback.
She strongly supported women’s rights and was very outspoken in her political and environmental views, which made people reexamine their own opinions. She made a huge impression on a lot of people in the Sawtooth Valley. She was a very progressive thinker and ahead of her time. Marilyn was strong-willed and a memorable character. She made lifelong friends and shared her stories with anyone who would listen.
Marilyn moved to Deer Lodge, Montana, in 2012, to be close to her longtime friends, Alex and Kayo Fraser. Her eyesight was failing, and she knew she would need more help as time went on. Alex met her about 60 years ago when he was her busboy at one of the restaurants in Ketchum. He later went to work for her and Frank taking dudes into the Sawtooth Mountains from Redfish Lake. Years later, Alex taught her how to drive her horses, and she would use them to pull out firewood for her winter’s heat.
Horses, cats, and dogs were important in her life. The list is too long to name them, but she believed in adopting dogs and loved Rottweilers. Her last dog she adopted was Willy, a Tibetan Terrier, who moved with her to Deer Lodge. He died a few months before she did and waited at Heaven’s gates for her with her other animals.
Her ashes will be scattered in her favorite place in the Sawtooth Mountains.
