Marie Hall (Dugger, Wright) passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020, in her home in Boise.
Marie is survived by her husband, John Hall, to whom she was happily married for 30 years; her children, Shelly, Robby, Shane and Brandi; grandchildren, Ashley, Lana, Kyler and C.J.; great-grandchild, Kyson, and another great-grandchild that is on the way; her sister, Marsha, along with nephews Wade and Brent; and numerous other relatives.
She was born in Hailey, Idaho, Feb. 28, 1947. She was a graduate of Wood River High School. She married Kenneth Wright on Oct. 4, 1965, in Elko Nev. They had Shelly in 1966 and Robby in 1969. Kenneth was killed in a tragic accident in May of 1972.
Marie was fun-loving and a little feisty. She loved being around family. She had a memory like none other about years past. If anyone had a question about the past, she would know the answer. Her last days were filled with fun stories with family and friends around her. She kept her funny sense of humor until the very end. She passed with a smile on her face. She knew she was going to a beautiful place where her loved ones who preceded her in death are waiting for her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Willy Dugger; her late husband, Kenneth Wright; her brothers, Ricky and Johnny; and her dear friends Jim Miller and Jean Davis.
She will be dearly missed by many. Services will be announced at a later date.
Commented