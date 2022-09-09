The gathering to celebrate the life of Maria Christine Simms will be held in Lower Stanley on Sept. 17 starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. Follow the signs to parking about a mile away from the Reeves Cabin. Shuttle vans from Sturtevants will be running. Expect cooler temperatures.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Sheriff evacuates Smiley Creek, Alturas Lake as Ross Fork Fire surges in the Sawtooths
- Crews battle major fire at Warm Springs apartment building
- Reinforcements en route as Ross Fork Fire triples in size
- Public briefing planned as Ross Fork Fire tracks toward Galena, Salmon River
- Ross Fork Fire erupts in the Sawtooth Valley
- Ketchum condominium fire Saturday destroyed 26 units
- Ross Fork Fire pushes to Alturas Lake, Salmon River
- New wildfire reported in the Sawtooths
- Sun Valley pursuing updated Festival Meadow plan
- Ketchum condominium fire Saturday destroyed 26 homes
Commented