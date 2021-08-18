Celebrate the life of Marguerite D. Sowersby. Join us at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo presided over by Father Bill Taylor. 311 S. 1st Avenue in Hailey, Idaho. A full celebration will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. at Old Cutter’s Park Pavilion in Hailey. Please feel free to bring any photos, memories and lots of laughter.