Feb. 2, 1937 – June 13, 2023
Margery Gail Friedlander (née) Pape, born Feb. 2, 1937, in Toronto, Canada, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 13, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bernard (Woody) Friedlander; two sons, David and Geoffrey; their spouses, Deb and Juli; and four grandchildren, Alex, Charlie, Ben and Zoë.
Margery emigrated to the U.S. from Toronto in 1966 and raised her children in Chappaqua, New York; Marietta, Ohio; Ridgefield, Connecticut; and Mendon, Vermont; before settling in the Wood River Valley over 30 years ago. After arriving in the Wood River Valley, Margery embraced her inner artist and volunteer work and was on the Board of Directors, as well as past president of The Advocates, on the Board of the Wood River Jewish Community, and longtime volunteer at St Luke’s Medical Center.
Margery received a bachelor’s degree in Household Economics from the University of Toronto and began her professional career as a “Betty Bright” for Consumers Gas, where she provided cooking demonstrations and assisted James Beard where she famously dropped a chicken on camera. She earned a master’s in Education from Ohio University, subsequently taught Home Economics in the Chappaqua school system, then went onto achieve the International Transactional Analysis Association Certification of Teaching and Supervising Analyst, as well as becoming the editor of the Journal of the ITAA for six years. She received a Six-Year Diploma from Bridgeport University in guidance and counseling where she supported students in the Garrison, New York school system. She then went on to earn her master’s in Social Work from New York University and became a licensed clinical social worker.
Margery was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987 and was told to go home and rest. Instead she lived life to the fullest: playing golf, skiing and occasionally whitewater rafting, well into her 80s. Always a fighter, she never let her MS slow her down and was a passionate advocate on behalf of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for which she raised countless funds.
Margery was a practicing therapist with the Foundation for Religion and Mental Health in Briarcliff, New York, and subsequently became the Director to the Danbury (Connecticut) Counseling Center. During this time she also maintained a private psychotherapy practice.
In addition to her passion for volunteering, Margery spent many hours with her other love, printmaking. On numerous occasions she exhibited in the Ketchum Arts Festival as well as the Sun Valley Center for the Arts Festival where she was once awarded Best in Printmaking.
Recognized as “the lady with the dogs”, Margery could often be seen around Ketchum with her one-of-a-kind service dogs, Choco, Tova, and Ozzie, trained by her close friend Fran Jewell.
A graveside service was held at the Hailey Cemetery on Thursday, June 15, with Shiva following on Thursday, and Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Friedlander residence.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to:
l Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River (https://hpcwrv.org/donate)
l National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate)
l Wood River Jewish Community (https://www.wrjc.org/donate)
l The Advocates (https://www.theadvocatesorg.org/ways-to-give)
Commented