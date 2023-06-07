Margaret Jane (Carson) Houston, 72, passed away on May 30, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 3 -5 p.m. at the Cozine Life Events Center in Wichita, Kansas. Mrs. Houston was born on Nov. 14, 1950, in Wichita to Frank Lee Carson Jr. and Leslie Jean Carson (Parker). She was raised in Mulvane, Kansas, and graduated from Mulvane High School. She attended Kansas State University, and she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She graduated with a degree in education from Wichita State University. On April 9, 1972, she and Robert A. Houston were joined in marriage at First Presbyterian Church in Wichita. Mrs. Houston was a member of the Second Church of Christ, Scientist, Wichita; Chapter DJ, P.E.O. of Wichita; Thursday Afternoon Cooking Club; Junior League of Wichita; The Garden Club; and a Director of the Carson Bank board.
Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family in Sun Valley and fly fishing. She loved the community of Sun Valley and her A.C. Houston Lumber family. Spending time with each of her precious grandchildren brought her so much joy. She and her husband Bob were married for 51 years. They loved traveling and fly fishing together but, most of all, they just loved spending time together. She was adored by her family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include: husband Robert A. Houston; daughter, Kristine Houston McCallum and husband, Marshall, of Dallas, Texas; sons, Robert C. Houston and wife, Ashley, of Ketchum, Idaho, and Jonathan A. Houston and wife, Amanda, of Hailey, Idaho; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Frank Lee Carson III of Mulvane, Kansas, and Catherine C. Leadbeater of Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorials are established with Victory in the Valley in Wichita, Kansas, and The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue, Idaho. Share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group, Wichita, Kansas.
Commented