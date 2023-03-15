Margaret Gerli Whittelsey, known as Lynn and “Granty," peacefully passed away on Friday, March 10, at her home in Sun Valley, Idaho, following complications due to a stroke.
Born on Nov. 8, 1934, she grew up in Manhattan and then attended Bennett College in Millbrook, New York. Lynn, following college, resided on the Upper East Side and had a career as a travel agent executive. Her passion for travel took her all over the world and allowed her to visit family in Eastern Europe, Australia and the UK. She was also an avid alpine skier, learning how to ski in Vermont and ultimately having a home in Sugarbush and Sun Valley. Lynn skied up until last year at the ripe age of 87, enjoying her favorite runs—College, River Run and Limelight-at the Sun Valley Resort. When not on the slopes, she was an accomplished bridge player, YMCA enthusiast and prolific reader of fictional titles. She was a supporter of the Sun Valley Music Festival, Hospice and Palliative Care of Wood River and the Wood River Women’s Foundation.
She lost the love of her life, Frank Whittelsey, 10 years ago to cancer and is survived by her three siblings, John E. Gerli Jr. (Jay), Eleanor Gerli and Alexander Gerli, and her nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. She will be missed by her friends, entire family and devoted yellow Labrador, Heidi. A memorial service will be held in Sun Valley this summer.
Commented