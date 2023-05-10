Marcie Marie Marsicano, age 74 of Palm Desert, passed away April 28, 2023.
Marcie was born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, where she grew up, married, and had two daughters, Gina and Nicole. After Marcie’s divorce, she and the girls relocated to Orange County, California, where she raised them. Marcie lived the remainder of her life in Southern California, soaking up the sun, breathing the sea air, walking the boardwalks, enjoying outdoor music and art shows and spending time with her grandchildren, as they were her top priority: Hunter, Skyler (Autumn), Hannah, and Katelyn. She is also survived by her sons-in-love, Randy and Jeff.
Marcie had a magical charm about her and to know her was to love her. As we say goodbye to her body, we won’t be saying goodbye to her soul, as she is with us always.
