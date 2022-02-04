Magnus 'Johnny Iceland' Gudmundsson

Magnus Johannes Gudmundsson, affectionately known as “Maggie” to his Icelandic family, “Johnny Iceland” or “Johnny” to most in the United States, passed at his home in Corvallis, Montana, on Jan. 15, 2022, at the age of 88.
Born May 30, 1933, in Siglufjordur, Iceland, to father Gudmundur Elifasson and mother Johanna Bjorg Jonsdottir, Magnus was raised by his mother in Akuyeri, Iceland, along with his sister Rosa Jonida Benediktsdottir. All preceded him in death. He was delighted to finally meet his other sister who is still living, Hronn Kristin Lyngberg Gudmundsdottir, just a few years ago. Magnus is survived by his second wife, Susan Miller Gudmundsson. He is also survived by his first wife, Vicky Seidelhuber Coelho, and the two children they had together, son Markus Gudmundsson and daughter Erika Gudmundsson; Markus’ wife Jen Gudmundsson; and grandchildren Tor and Dagmar Gudmundsson and Sonja and Blake Washburn.
Born to humble beginnings, Johnny lived with his mother, uncle and sister in a small home in Akuyeri, Iceland. At the age of six he moved to a sheep farm in the summers to work for pay to help his family. This experience was formative, grounding Johnny with value for hard labor and an awareness of the delicate balance between natural and built environments. In school, he graduated from eighth grade. As was the custom at the time in Iceland, and having demonstrated an aptitude for mechanical drawing and drafting, he was offered further training in the trades that prepared him well for a career in building and construction management. Most notably, Johnny was the designer and oversaw construction of the golf course at Jadri in Akureyri and then also the golf course Grafarholt in Reykjavík. In 1962 he was responsible for the construction of the first cable lift, or rope-tow, in Hlidarfjall in Akureyri. In 1967, he was the construction manager when the first chairlift was built in Hlidarfjall in Akureyri. He continued as a master builder in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he partnered with prominent American architects to bring dozens of custom homes and renovations to the valley. His carpentry work was highly sought after and his work still stands today as testaments to quality building and honest partnership.
When home from the farm as a boy, Johnny spent free time at the local golf club in the summer and taught himself to ski on the hill behind his mother’s home in the winter. As he became a young adult, he served as a policeman in Akuyeri and competed internationally in both golf and skiing. He became his country’s most accomplished and decorated athlete of the time. In the early 1950s, Johnny was Iceland’s national golf champion, representing his country on the international amateur circuit, most notably playing the Eisenhower Cup three times in Scotland, Italy and Mexico. He set and held a 10-under-par course record at the Westman Islands that stood for decades. In 1964, Johnny was invited to compete for Iceland as a ski racer at the Tahoe Olympics and served as head coach for Iceland’s 1968 Olympic ski team in Grenoble, France, leading to a huge improvement in Iceland’s international rankings at the World Championships and the Olympics.
In his early 20s, Johnny volunteered his time teaching and coaching local youth how to golf and ski. He would often tell stories of loading a pick-up truck and driving kids to the ski hill whenever the snow was good. His passion for both skiing and golf remained throughout his years and those who knew him fondly remember his lessons on the importance of understanding biomechanics and mind-to-body connections to maintain health and mobility in addition to athletic confidence and success.
Johnny immigrated to the United States in 1956. At that time, Johnny was hired to work for Union Pacific as a ski patrolman and later a ski instructor in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he became an ambassador of hospitality on the slopes. He was motivated to learn all he could about an emerging tourism industry in America and about ski racing from the Austrian ski team members who were also working for Union Pacific teaching socialites and political elites how to ski and enjoy the outdoors. Johnny would sometimes tell stories of races he would have with the best skiers in the world when they would visit Sun Valley. To their surprise, he frequently won—even winning the legendary Harriman Cup, one of the fastest and craziest top-to-bottom downhill races on Bald Mountain. As the youngest and most underestimated racer, he posted the best time as the forerunner.
Throughout his career, Johnny traveled from Sun Valley to Iceland periodically as an ambassador for golf, skiing and the importance of athletics in the lives of youth. He advised on ski resort and ski school organization. He worked for Union Pacific and then Sun Valley Company for 50 years—ski instructing for more than 45 years. While his professional life and proximity to his two children kept him in the United States, Johnny maintained his citizenship and close friendships in Iceland.
At heart, Johnny was always a teacher and coach, insisting his clients and family pursue excellence in all things through improved awareness and attention to effort and personal physical detail. He had a special talent to see room for improvement in others and had no hesitation telling his clients and family when and how to raise the bar on their performance—on and off the ski hill! We can still hear him counting out the four edges in sequence for a perfect sweeping carve across the snow. A click-click-click clapping of his ski poles, cheering us on when we got it right. “Get down on ‘em!” when we were being lazy. “Hya! Zhoom, zhoom, zhoom!” to describe an aggressive racer-energy for attacking a slope, or as a metaphor for driving hard toward any goal. Johnny described most all things with elements of rhythm and balance and a deliberate connection between mind and body with consideration of external elements. “C’mon guys, wake up!” an imploring statement to engage, be aware, don’t get lazy or take things for granted. At the same time, Johnny was offering direct feedback on performance, he was also always taking great pride and care to ensure the safety of those around him. He consistently inspected gear to properly suit the weather conditions, insisting safety comes first, undoubtedly a ritual ingrained in him by the harsh weather of Iceland and his days as a ski patrolman.
Throughout his life, Johnny golfed nearly every day the weather and his work allowed. It was his time to reconnect with nature and friends. He was often golfing his age or winning local tournaments in his late 60s and early 70s. He frequently surprised people who didn’t know him with well under par scorecards into his late 70s and eagled holes at famously difficult golf courses in his 80s. In his later years, Johnny’s eye sight was going and he would ski and golf practically blind. He enlisted the help of trusted friends who would thoughtfully direct him down the mountain or toward the flag from the tee box and let him know where his golf shots would land. Even as he aged, when his body was slowing down, he was a superior athlete, primarily because he practiced all the time. When he wasn’t actually skiing or golfing, he was skiing or golfing in his mind. He was running gates in his head, analyzing and articulating his body through the arc of a perfect turn that no one but an Olympic athlete is strong enough to execute. When he would have a few spare moments waiting for dinner to be ready or in line at the hardware store, he would rehearse a perfect golf swing or putt, holding an imaginary club in his empty hands.
After retiring from ski instruction and home building, Johnny moved to Montana where he and his wife Susie built a new life in the Bitterroot Valley. He enjoyed communing with the birds and deer that lived on his property, feeding them by hand most mornings. Having lived a full life filled with achievement, sharing associations with academics, captains of military and industry, diplomats, and socialites, his credo was defined by his passion for connecting with people, physical endeavors and the outdoors. Johnny insisted on a few philosophical truths we as his family will carry forward into our own lives. One that is most memorable, “a man is truly wealthy when he owns his own time and space.” In Montana, Johnny definitely owned his own time and space and used that abundance to build a happy agrarian life with his wife complete with a creek, garden, orchard and chicken coop. He even built himself a barn in his 80s to stay busy.
The family will hold a private memorial service in the coming months. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please take inspiration from Johnny’s legacy and share the importance of getting outside, pursuing mastery of a physical activity and teaching practical skills to the youth in your life. He will be remembered as a disciplined and relentless coach, a lover of the outdoors and a loyal friend.
Please join us in saying one last time, “Nice shot, Johnny.”
To which he would reply with a laugh, “C’mon guys! You gotta stay happy, healthy, and humble!”
