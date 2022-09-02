Mack Martin, 24, left this world and his loving family on Aug. 2 from a seizure. He was born on Dec. 5, 1997, in Stamford, Connecticut, and raised in New Canaan, Connecticut. He later moved to Sun Valley to be with family.
Mack was one-of-a-kind from the start. His unedited spirit, intelligence, and ability to empathize with others put him in a league of his own. These traits were celebrated and cherished within our home. We used to say he could learn under a rock, because he absorbed and retained every bit of self-taught knowledge he craved. He had a passion for the Red Sox and Camp Dudley and a vast knowledge and interest in history, politics, and geography. There were wonderful coaches, counselors, friends, and teachers who thoughtfully inspired him and appreciated his uniqueness. Those connections meant everything to Mack.
The courage and commitment he gave during his short life was beyond compare. He never had it easy, but with endless love from family, Mack continuously fought for his health and well-being. His last words were “I love you and promise to make you proud.” The pride and joy of spending these past 24 years in his loving company is an eternal gift that will carry us through until we meet again or “to infinity and beyond.”
Mack leaves behind his parents, Andrea and Scott of Sun Valley; sisters, Lily of Ketchum and Lucy of Farmington, New Hampshire; grandparents, Donald and Missy Gove of Falmouth, Maine; as well as many loving friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In Mack’s honor, give the gift of compassion by listening to others in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mack Martin Foundation Inc., 151 4th Street W., Suite 2157, Ketchum, ID 83340. The foundation will focus on helping others in need, including the places that improved Mack’s quality of life: The Foundation House, Portland, Maine; The Child Mind Institute, New York, New York; and Camp Dudley, Westport, New York.
Commented