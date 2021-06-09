Lynne Marie Nicholson passed away suddenly on May 3, 2021, at her home in Ketchum, Idaho. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1942, in Seattle, Wash., to Lester and Marie Hitchcock. Her husband of nearly 50 years, Bob Nicholson, passed away in 2018.
Lynne grew up in Washington state and attended Federal Way High School, graduating in 1961, where she was involved in drill team and honor society and was voted homecoming queen. She then attended Washington State University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and Psi Chi Honor Society. She graduated in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Lynne and Bob were married in 1971 and they first visited Sun Valley in 1980 on a family ski vacation. They instantly fell in love with the area and were winter residents until they moved to Sun Valley full time in 2005. Lynne skied nearly every day of every ski season, receiving her 100-day pin many years! They gave their hearts and souls to the area, volunteering their time and treasures to the Sun Valley Ski Club, the Ancient Skiers, the annual jazz festival, St. Luke’s hospital, and many other organizations.
Their nearly 50 years of marriage took them all around the world. They traveled with family and friends extensively, and Bob’s work with Boeing took them to Nagoya, Japan, where they lived in 1991-1992.
Lynne is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Rollins (Gary) of Ormond Beach, Fla.; her son, Lance Nicholson of Atlanta, Ga.; her brother, Larry Hitchcock (Rhonda) of Auburn, Wash.; four grandchildren, Aimee Louck, Jennifer Louck, Stephanie Nicholson and Skyler Nicholson; one great-grandson, Atlas Louck; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Donations in Lynne’s name can be made to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, Idaho.
