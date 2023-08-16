It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Lynn Karrys, passed away at home in Boise surrounded by family, on July 29, 2023. She will be missed more than words can express. Please join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, 2 p.m., at Light on the Mountains Center in Ketchum.
