Lucille Haynes Gibson, 89, of Ketchum, Idaho, and Henderson, Nevada, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at her Nevada home with family.
She was born to parents Eunice Haynes and William O’Neal Haynes, on July 6, 1932, in Amarillo, Texas. Her childhood was imprinted on by the Navajo reservation in New Mexico where her father was a civil engineer on the Federal Highways projects.
Lucy was a graduate of Basic High School in Henderson, Nevada, and received a Master's of Art at ASU in Tempe, Arizona. Lucy’s career was doing what she most enjoyed, working as an Architectural Designer, Art and Art History Teacher. Lucy was a passionate artist as displayed through her life’s scope of artwork and appreciation of local artists. Her life was filled with designing homes and championing other’s artistic abilities.
Lucy is survived by her children, Gwen Gibson-Jenkins, Gail Gibson, and William Frank Gibson; and her brother, Donald Roberts. Lucy is predeceased by her parents, William and Eunice Haynes, and her brother, Paul Roberts.
A celebration of life in Henderson will be held April 2, 2022. A celebration of life in Ketchum will be announced. To celebrate her life, we have set up a Memorial Grove in Lucy's name through an organization called Trees for a Change. The trees will be planted in a National Forest that was destroyed by wildfire. We invite you to contribute trees to this special grove by visiting Treesforachange.com and select Custom Grove of Trees for Lucille Haynes Gibson.
