Dec. 8, 1923 to April 10, 2020
Lucille Ellen (Lucy) Gustafson passed away on April 10, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Born in Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho, she left college at 19 to marry Ivan John (Gus) Gustafson while he was in the Navy during World War II. They moved to Ketchum, Idaho, from Redmond, Wash., in 1970, where Gus took over a medical practice as the general surgeon. Lucy was co-owner of the Craft Guild (Gus called it the “crap guild”) in Ketchum. Lucy’s domestic talents were second to none. She excelled at gardening, interior design, sewing, knitting, weaving, embroidery, gourmet cooking and baking. More than anything, Lucy enjoyed cooking and entertaining large groups of family and friends. Lucy also loved to play bridge and would play in various clubs whenever she had the chance.
In 1990, Lucy and Dr. Gus retired to a 100-acre farm in Hagerman, Idaho, which they transformed into a bird-hunting paradise with five ponds, cornfields and a beautiful home. It remained a family gathering place for 30 years.
Lucy touched hundreds of lives and stayed in touch with friends she met throughout her life. She was a true matriarch and will be missed by all who loved her. She is survived by four children, Lee (Ruth), Jayme (Denny), Ray (Rita) and Kirk (Kit); 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
