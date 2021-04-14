Our dearest son and brother, Lucas, died by suicide on Feb. 26, 2021, after courageously battling schizoaffective disorder for over a decade.
Born in Middlebury, Vt., to André and Lydia Vorsteveld (Rizzo), Lucas’ hometown was Ketchum, Idaho. He graduated from the Sun Valley Community School, class of 2009, and attended George Washington University, majoring in economics.
Lucas, the oldest of six children, moved with his family from New England to Idaho in 1996 and spent his elementary school years in Bliss, and at the family dairy farm in Gooding. He loved the wide-open spaces of the West and spent countless hours exploring the sagebrush and enjoying time with his family at Balanced Rock, the Snake River Canyon, Malad Gorge, Bruneau Sand Dunes, Craters of the Moon, Bear Lake and many more. He loved to read, play all kinds of board games, usually winning, and invent gadgets such as a personal fan and a potato launcher.
Lucas entered seventh grade at the SVCS when the family moved to Ketchum in 2003 for better educational opportunities. The Wood River Valley was a new world for Lucas, which he embraced with his great love of the outdoors, his wide-ranging curiosity and his friendliness. There were many happy years spent skiing with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, camping at Redfish, tubing the river, as well as epic trips with the much-loved SVCS Outdoor Program. Lucas and his family attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church and he especially enjoyed the Easter ceremonies on Baldy.
As a Cutthroat, Lucas played soccer, basketball and tennis, winning the Upper School prize for perfect basketball attendance. He competed in the Science Bowl for four years, making a legendary contribution to the school’s first-place trophy at the Regional Championships his junior year.
Lucas was a wonderful, intellectual, compassionate and thoughtful son, brother and friend who brought his gentle and gracious presence to all he met. A lively conversationalist, he was always up for a political or economic discussion. With his infectious smile and unmatched sense of humor, he always had us laughing. Although powerful delusions conquered much of his life, the true, kind disposition of Lucas’ character never faltered, and that is how we will remember him.
Lucas was overpowered by a difficult and tragic illness and we will miss him greatly for the rest of our lives.
Lucas is survived by his parents, André and Lydia Vorsteveld; his sisters Anita and Sylvia of Bridport, Vt.; sister Natalie of San Diego, Calif.; brother, Adam of Santa Cruz, Calif., sister Julia of Durango, Colo.; and much-loved relatives and friends throughout the world.
Funeral services were held at Sanderson Funeral Home in Middlebury, Vt., on Saturday, March 13, at 1 p.m. Donations in his name may be made to the Sun Valley Community School at communityschool.org/.
Commented