Louise (Lisa) Miller McElhinny died December 13, 2020 in her Lake Creek, Ketchum home of Progressive Nuclear Palsley (PSP) after many years of illness.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 27 years, Wilson. She was the mother of John Lesher, Burlington, Vt.; James Lesher, Stuart, Fla. and Andrew Lesher, Mill Valley, Calif. and was the Grandmother of Macy and Page Lesher, and Eliza, Abigale and Jackson Lesher. Lisa is survived by her stepsons David, Ward, Edward and William McElhinny and their wives and seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Malinda Greenough, Sheridan, Wyo. Lisa attended the Ethel Walker School and Smith College. Lisa moved to Ketchum in 1980 from Princeton, N.J., and soon became one of the first professional women fly fishing guides in the West. Her clients were numerous and devoted. After Lisa and Wilson were married in 1993, they fished in many countries and extensively in the West. With the help of very creative guides, Lisa fished until her illness prevented further trips. Lisa survived PSP for an unusually long period with courage, grace and dignity, remaining in her home with devoted caregivers. Her funeral service will be private. Remembrances may be made to CUREPSP, INC. FL 2,1216 Broadway, New York, NY 10117-2402
