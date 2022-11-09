Lorrayne Barsotti

Lorrayne Angela Barsotti, age 97, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, in Hailey, Idaho, on Oct. 13, 2022.
She was born in Stockton, California, and raised in Castroville, California, where she met her husband of 62 years, Don Barsotti. She and Don raised their family in Salinas. After Don’s death in 2010, Lorrayne moved to the Wood River Valley.
Lorrayne loved of all things yarn, especially needlepoint. Her creativity will continue to inspire through the works she created for others. She is credited with needlepointing more than 100 intricate Christmas stockings for friends and family. She was renowned in her community for her singing as a member of the choir at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salinas and the San Carlos Cathedral in Monterey. Many members of the congregation, and even some non-members, would attend Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve to hear her sing “O Holy Night.” As an Italian mother, Lorrayne loved to cook, not only for her family, but also as a member of the Valley Guild at The Steinbeck House.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lena and Angelo Del Chiaro and her husband Don. Lorrayne is survived by her three sons, Bruce of Salinas, Brian of Ketchum, and Brent (Julie) of Hailey; sibling Norma Schubert of Coronado; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the excellent team of caregivers who assisted Lorrayne over the past few years. Donations in honor of Lorrayne may be made to a Bald Mountain Rescue Fund, c/o Brian Barsotti, PO Box 370, Ketchum, ID 83340.
