Loretta Allred

Loretta Anne Allred, born in Ketchum on March 16, 1946, passed away peacefully at MiniCassia Care Center on May 6, 2023, following a long term illness.
She was born in Ketchum and graduated from Wood River High School in 1964.
Loretta was a devoted wife and mother, and a loving grandmother. She took great pride in caring for her family of four children: Troy Allred and Toni (son and his wife), along with their children Remington, Ashley and Larson; Allen Allred and Stacey (son and his wife) and son Jeffrey; Scott Allred (son), Marci Logue and Scott (daughter and her husband), along with her children Lacey, Rachelle, and Whit. Her sister, Debbie Courtney, with her husband, Mike, along with their sons, Jason and Jeremy, also mourn her loss.
As a homemaker to a farming family in Gannett, Idaho, Loretta shared a deep passion for the outdoors with her loved ones. She enjoyed camping trips, skiing outings, and cherished precious moments spent surrounded by family.
Loretta's kind personality could light up any room she walked into. Her genuine care for others was felt by all who knew her. We will miss you, mom.
She was preceded in death by her father, Art Hardin, mother, Martha Hardin, and sister, Sandy.
The celebration honoring Loretta's life will be held at a later time.
We invite family and friends to share a memory or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
