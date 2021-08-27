Lona Worthington went to be with her angels on Aug. 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lona was born March 18, 1973, in Burley, Idaho, to John Griswold and Joyce Freeman. The family moved to Bagdad, Arizona, when Lona was in high school where she made some lifelong friends.
In 1990, Lona had her beautiful daughter Alannah. In 1992, Lona married Kyle Worthington and in 1993 she had their son Chance. Lona cherished her kids and the memories they shared. Lona and Kyle moved to Hailey, where Lona worked at the bowling alley and in glass chip repair. In 2006, Lona moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, and worked at Sara Gold Kennels until 2019.
Lona enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working in her yard and hunting rocks. After being diagnosed with cancer, Lona started kayaking and it soon became a passion. She went whenever she could; some of her best and final memories were made kayaking with family and friends. Lona made a lasting impact in many people’s lives that had the privilege of knowing her.
Lona is preceded in death by her father. Surviving is her mother Joyce Freeman of Burley, Idaho, her daughter Alannah Griswald (Jason) of Bellevue, Idaho, her son Chance Worthington (Zoey) of Los Angeles, California, her sister Tifney Madelina (Dan) of Nevada as well as one niece and five nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sept. 4, 2021, at noon at the Wendell Cemetery.
