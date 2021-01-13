The amazing Lois Allison (lovingly know as Gaga to friends and family), age 96, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, peacefully of natural causes at Sarah House (hospice home) in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Lois was born Sept. 15, 1924, in Staten Island, N.Y., to Gladys and Frank Foggin. During World War II Lois joined the Cadet Nurse Corps and graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in New York City. She married Bill Allison in 1950 and the couple moved to Syracuse, N.Y. where their two children, Nan and Glen, were born. She had a long career as an R.N., which included nursing instruction, counseling at Planned Parenthood and volunteering at an Episcopal medical clinic in Honduras.
In 1976, Lois made the move west to live in Sun Valley, Seattle and Santa Barbara. Lois, the “mustard lady,” was famous as the creator of Sun Valley Mustard in 1984 and recognized as a talented artist spanning 40-plus years. She loved painting outdoors and captured the Idaho mountains, rivers and animals in pastel and watercolor. Her work was shown locally in Idaho and California and she did numerous commissions of friends’ beloved pets. Lois often packed her effervescent smile and sketchbook to travel many places around the globe. She made friends everywhere, capturing people and places in creative writing and art journals.
Lois was active in sports: tennis, golf, downhill and cross-country skiing, biking, even lawn bowling and, especially, swimming. She loved beaches and was an avid pool swimmer into her 90s! Her enthusiasm and enduring positive spirit kept her active and social with friends and fellow artists in Santa Barbara in her later years. Lois loved a party. Being involved with Santa Barbara social and dining clubs, art groups and volunteering kept her calendar full. Her family and friends will miss her dearly, but will strive to follow her example and embody her zest for life.
Preceded in death by husband Bill Allison (1974) and sister, Nancy Jordan, Lois is survived by her daughter, Nan Allison-Stone, and husband Larry Stone, and her grandson, Travis, Box 1331, Sun Valley, ID 83353; her son, Glen Allison, and wife Kelly Allison, and granddaughters, Josie and Laine, Box 3932, Ketchum, ID 83340; and niece, Sally Jordan, New York.
Lois wanted a party following the memorial service at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley, Idaho, where her ashes will be interred. The family will plan the celebration of life later in the summer of 2021 and all are invited.
Please consider a donation to Sarah House (sarahhousesb.org), Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org) or Direct Relief (directrelief.org) in her honor.
