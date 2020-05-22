Logan Ray Hennefer was born in Hailey, Idaho, on April 7, 1981, to Dennis and Mary Ann Hennefer of Carey, Idaho. Logan grew up in Carey and was the middle child of Dennis and Mary Ann, with five brothers, Dustin (Jodi and four kids), Nathan (Brandi and three kids), Jordan (Keri and four kids), Shawn (Brandy and four kids) and Austin (deceased) and one sister, RayAnne (Kaylen and three kids). Logan passed away on May 15, 2020, after an 11-year battle with brain cancer.
Logan’s childhood was filled with many activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking, helping with cows and many other shenanigans with friends and family. In school Logan played eight-man football and took state in track on the Boise State Field. During high school, Logan was always known as the guy who was kind to all and was everyone’s friend. He was always respectful and caring and the good example.
After high school, Logan served a two-year LDS mission in Harrisburg, Pa. Once he returned, he attended BYU-I and Boise State colleges. Logan graduated with an Associate of Science degree, then became a journeyman electrician.
In March 2009, Logan and ShaLynn Merritt, of Thayne, Wyo., we married in the Twin Falls, Idaho, Temple. They lived in Jerome, Idaho, for a short time and then moved back to Thayne to raise their family. They were blessed with four beautiful and smart children, Tayven, 10, AshLynn, 7, Teagen, 6, and AvahAnn, 3.
Logan was proceeded in death by his younger brother, Austin Hennefer; grandfather, Gerald Hildreth, and grandmother, Marie Dellos Simpson.
A viewing was held for the public on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the Schwab Mortuary in Thayne on May 21. The funeral will be broadcast for those who cannot attend. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 23, at the Carey Cemetery in Carey, Idaho, at 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank all those who have donated to the family in their time of need. Any who would like to donate can do so at the Bank of Star Valley on behalf of Logan Hennefer to help with funeral costs, in lieu of flowers. There is also a chance to donate on the Schwab Mortuary website.
