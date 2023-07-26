Lisa Gengler, an artist, philanthropist and humanitarian who used her talents to help others, died on July 4, 2023, at her home in Rossmoor, Walnut Creek, California. She was 86.
Mrs. Gengler was born Lieselotte Maria Ernestine Thibaut in Coburg, Germany (the fairy-tale hamlet called "the cradle of the kings and queens of Europe") in 1937. In her youth, she dreamed of coming to America because the American soldiers were so kind to her and her family following the war.
After the war, she came to the United States and settled in Beverly Hills, California, followed by Hidden Hills, Calabasas, California, where she studied art and theater and rode her beloved horses. In her career, she worked as a model, actress, singer, and dancer and became involved in the city's arts community with artistic talents that also included painting and sculpting.
In the late 1960s, Mrs. Gengler moved to Chicago (also residing in Watseka and Hinsdale) and continued her work as an artist and philanthropist. She was a tireless supporter of the arts and helped to renovate a historic courthouse into a museum. She also painted and sculpted many dignitaries and lent her services to various art and education focused organizations.
Mrs. Gengler is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Cranmer (Blair) Hull of Sun Valley; grandchildren, Andrea Erb (Randy Browne) of Boise, Michael Erb of Boise, and David (Justine) Erb of Alamo, California; great-grandchildren, Callie Erb and Carter Erb; siblings, Maria Louise, Christa, Karl, Rudy, and Heinz Thibaut; and godson, Christoph Becker. Lisa was pre-deceased by her daughter, Kristina Immel Myers, as well as Lisa's husband, Duane D. Gengler.
Ms. Gengler will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and passion for life. She was a talented artist and philanthropist who used her gifts to help others. She was extraordinarily beautiful both inside and out. Anyone who ever spent time with Lisa knows that her light, her energy, and the spirit of her involvement will always be her legacy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
