Linda Lee Smith was born Oct. 2, 1945, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Walter and Sue Stansberry. She left this world on the tail of the Neowise comet July 25, 2020. She died at home surrounded by friends and family sending her off with songs, stories, laughter, barking dogs and popsicles.
Linda was well known for her garden and the delicious meals she would create from her harvest. She cherished listening to her husband Bill’s beautiful voice and guitar playing, which she fell in love with 54 years ago. Making dilly beans and pickles, canning jam, baking bread and knitting socks were only a few of the ways Linda took care of the ones she loved. Every holiday and birthday were so special because of her creativity and attention to detail. She loved to make people smile.
The most lasting legacy of Linda is that she always found a way to laugh and make others join her. She could find humor in absolutely everything, even throughout the trials of Parkinson’s disease. Nothing was so heavy that the levity of laughter couldn’t lighten it.
Out of all of her talents, she shined the brightest in her love for her husband, Bill; her children, Molly and Chad; her grandkids, Jude, Edie, Rufus and Truman; and her cooking rival, son-in-law Joseph Padulo.
Linda found joy in the smell of a sweet pea, the marvel of a hummingbird and the sharp crunch of a honeycrisp apple. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life for the treasure it was. She died a very rich woman.
If you wish to honor the memory of Linda, please consider making a donation to Wood River Hospice or just find time to share a laugh with a stranger, a cuddle with a pet or a meal with a friend.
Thank you, Linda, for the wonderful years we had with you. You have made an indelible, loving impression in our hearts and our lives that will keep us well fed with memories and comfort for the rest of our years.
