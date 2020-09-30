Linda Lee Smith, 74, of Hailey, Idaho, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at the Hailey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel.
