Linda Lee Smith, 74 of Hailey, Idaho died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, and light a candle at www.woodriverchapel.com.
