On Sept. 8, 2020, heaven gained another angel as we said goodbye to our mother, Linda Darlene Parks, 72 years young.
Linda came into this world full of spunk and personality on April 1, 1948, in Yakima, Wash. She led quite a busy life filled with travel, love and family. Starting in her 20s she toured the Pacific Northwest playing the drums and singing vocals, until she settled into running a property management business (D&L Property Management) in the Wood River Valley in 1980s, which she called home for many years. Linda and her husband, Dennis Johnson, transplants from Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., fell in love with the Wood River Valley and decided it was the place to call home and raise their five children, two sets of twins no less!
When she wasn’t raising children, her pastimes included fishing, camping, cooking, soaking up the sun and watching her favorite shows, “The Golden Girls” and “Little House on the Prairie.” Most of all, we will always remember her as someone who loved to entertain, as she spent many evenings enjoying wine and music with close friends. We all have fond memories of listening to our mom’s beautiful voice as she sang word for word an entire Patsy Cline album.
Overall, one of her best qualities was her selfless nature. Giving came naturally to Linda, and we will always remember her as someone who would literally give the “shirt off her back” to ensure someone else’s comfort. Linda had an infectious laugh and personality. It still doesn’t even seem real to us as we grip with the reality that we won’t see her beautiful smile, hear that infectious laugh or be able to hug her again. She loved her children with all her being, and we miss her terribly.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Johnson (Texas City, Texas), Nors Davidson (San Francisco, Calif.) and Christopher Davidson (Oak Harbor, Wash.); daughters, Tracie Davidson and Nicol Davidson (Sacramento, Calif.); and sister Ramona Reames (Yakima, Wash.). She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Parks; sister Paula Parks; uncles Arnold and Tony Kom; aunt Gladys Kom; longtime partner Pete Metz; and pets Mork and Mindy, Bartok, Suki and Teddy.
We lova, lova you, always, more and forever. Mom, rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lung Association at action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31271&mfc_pref=T&31271.donation=form1.
Commented