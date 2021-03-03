Leticia “Tici” Frees Parker of San Diego passed away Feb. 12, 2021 (age 59).
Born in Los Angeles in 1961, Tici’s first years in life were at the family’s ranch in Mazatlan, Mexico. The family later moved to the San Fernando Valley, where Tici attended Campbell Hall-Argyll and Providence high schools. Tici also studied at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash. Throughout her academic years, Tici excelled in competitive sports. She was particularly talented at figure skating and gymnastics, at which she competed throughout the West. For many years, Tici was a “local favorite” and singles skater in the renowned Sun Valley Ice Show (in Idaho). She later became a skating instructor and professional counselor and operated a bed and breakfast from her home, where she enjoyed entertaining guests from all over the world.
Tici was truly a free spirit with a great sense of humor and simply loved everyone around her unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judy Davis and Daryl Parker; her stepfather, Bob Davis; and her brother, Darren Parker. She is survived by her son, Parker Garland; her partner, James Ellis; her beloved dog, Isabelle; her brothers, Scott Parker, Peter Davis and Robert Davis; her sister, Nancy Olson; and her stepmother, Kathy Messinger; as well as several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tici will be missed by so many friends and family. She will be remembered at the Ketchum Cemetery in Idaho later this summer.
