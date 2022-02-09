Leslee Treshow of Hailey, Idaho, peacefully found serenity on Jan. 28, 2022.
She was born on the 4th of July during the birth of Rock and Roll in the shadow of Utah’s Wasatch Mountains. It is there Leslee learned to ski in the era of leather lace-up boots, cable bindings and backpack carrying an external frame pack. Leslee discovered a passion of the outdoors and Southern Utah with a group of friends (the Loose Truckin’ Company), at the time when Arches was a National Monument and long before permits were required to wander in the Escalante. Leslee introduced and shared her passion and the wonders of the outdoors with her sons when they were able to walk and to put worms in their pockets. Hopefully Leslee has found her Anasazi warrior to carry her pack now.
Leslee’s best friend, the man she was eventually married to for 20 years, invited her to visit the Sawtooth Valley in in the summer of 1988. It was where she found a new place in the mountains to call home. Leslee later moved to the Wood River Valley to establish a future. In the place she chose to call home, Leslee enhanced the lives of residents, college students and visitors in the valley. She worked for the Sun Valley-Ketchum Chamber of Commerce, the College of Southern Idaho and as a CNA at assisted living facilities.
Leslee is survived by two sons, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
As you live each day, please acknowledge the fragility of life, of friendships and the place you call home. Ask for help when you need it, be there and be present for others, be genuine, compassionate and empathetic. You can’t change the past, but you can make today and the future better for yourself and others.
Leslee was a vice president of the board and advocate of NAMI of the Wood River Valley. Please help NAMI however you can https://namiwrv.org/.
Commented