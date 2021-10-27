Leon Goldman, M.D. was born of Russian immigrants in New York City in 1929. He received his secondary school education at the prestigious Bronx High School of Science. He then attended Princeton University, from which he graduated summa cum laude with a degree in chemistry. He went on to the John Hopkins University School of Medicine where he obtained his medical degree. He then continued his medical training as an intern and resident at the Stanford University Hospital specializing in Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery.
After completing training, he spent two years in the Air Force where he established the Ear, Nose, and Throat department in a newly built SAC Hospital at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas. He then returned to California and joined the Southern California Permanente Medical Group as Chief of Otolaryngology, establishing that department at their newly built hospital in Bellflower, California. He retained that post until his retirement from the medical group.
Leon and his family vacationed in Sun Valley for over 50 years, spending a month each winter and a month each summer enjoying the various activities and retired here permanently after retiring from medical practice.
He is survived by his wife Linda, and four children, Nancy, Renee, Susan (Gary), and Brian (Christine). He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Scott. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Forrest Pieper, Jaden Pieper, Sonja Goldman, and Alec Scott Goldman.
His memorial service will be held at Wood River Chapel in Hailey on Friday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. Please share a memory or photo on his tribute page at www.woodriverchapel.com
