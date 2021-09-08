Gathering to celebrate the life of Lem Sentz, 1945-2021. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, 5 p.m. until dark at the Sawtooth Hotel, Stanley, Idaho. Potluck/drink/live music. Please bring your favorite dish to share, a story about Lem and perhaps a song.
