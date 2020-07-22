Lehua “Leslie” Engl, 68, passed away from natural causes on June 21st, 2020 in Santa Cruz, California. A free spirit with a divine spark, and a seeker, Lehua sought to bring meaning and relevance into her spiritual life. She had many “teachers” along the way and also enjoyed sharing her understanding and connection to her spiritual practice. She enthusiastically pursued and created an abundance of beauty, and delivered it in many forms to all the people whose lives she touched. Likewise, she was a generous giver who saturated us with her abundant love and joyful radiance, and relished the moments when her friends and family would join together to play music, to sing, to dance and to create.
She will remain everywhere beautiful. In the breeze, in the chirping birds, in the sound of the waves, in the trickle of the fountain at the family cabin. She will be felt everywhere and in everything. And she will be missed. Rest in peace beautiful Lehua. You are now an angel among the heavens and you are profoundly loved.
Lehua is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael, her daughter Riley Mott, son-in-law Timothy Mott, grandsons Jasper and Koa, sisters Dana and Jennifer, and brothers Bill and Morgan, along with many nieces and nephews who adored her.
A celebration of life will commence at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her name to Open Gate Sangha Inc, reflective of her spiritual faith, or the Blue Sphere Foundation Sea Legacy, representative of her desire to safeguard the planets and oceans, which were two causes closest to her heart.
