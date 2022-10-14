Lawrence (Larry) Rowe Keppler, 74, of Hailey, Idaho, died peacefully at his home on Oct. 8, 2022.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Lawrence (Larry) Rowe Keppler, 74, of Hailey, Idaho, died peacefully at his home on Oct. 8, 2022.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented