Lawrence H. Levy Jr., who was always affectionately known as “Barge,” died on Jan. 19, 2021, in Louisville (near Boulder), Colo. He was surrounded by his family with love and peace.
Barge was born on Sept. 10, 1942, in Washington, D.C., to Beta Rothafel and Lawrence H. Levy Sr. He was one of five siblings and grew up in Bedford Village, N.Y. Barge graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Conn., in 1961. He attended Columbia University for his undergraduate degree and Harvard for his master’s degree. Education and helping others was always part of the fabric of Barge’s story.
He made a mark in the Wood River Valley, which he called home for over 30 years, by founding, administering and being the primary teacher at the Silver Creek Alternative School, making a big difference to many youths in the valley. He also developed a reading program to help at-risk learners, which he was particularly passionate about. Shortly after Barge retired, he emerged once again to help start The Sage School in Hailey, Idaho. He also spent time after his retirement going into classrooms and reading to elementary students and assisting them with their reading skills, which he adored.
Barge was always an avid fan of aviation and flew small private planes for most of his adult life. This love of flying and being a pilot was developed early in his life at the age of 16 when he co-piloted floatplanes on missions with the Quebec Labrador Foundation under his mentor, Bob Bryan, who Barge met while attending Choate. Bryan inspired Barge to get his pilot’s license so he could fly with him into remote fishing villages. That fascination and devotion to getting up in the air fueled him his entire life.
In later years he spent much time with his children, grandchildren and loved ones before being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Everyone who met Barge always commented that he was ready with a smile and a twinkle in his eyes, right up until the end of his life.
He was preceded in death by his brother Johnny Bijur and sister Tina Fabiano. He is survived by his brother Toby Levy and sister Penny Peet; his two children, Lawrence H. Levy III (“Tug” Levy) and Christina Levy Smith; his grandchildren, Whitman Levy, Reya Levy and Isaac Levy; a great-granddaughter, Brynn Levy; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances in honor of Barge be sent to the Barge Levy Scholarship at The Sage School, thesageschool.org or 208-788-0120
If you would like to write a message or tell a Barge story, there is a tribute wall on his page here: allstatescremation.com.
