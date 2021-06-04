LaVona Young of Hailey passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021. She was 88 years old.
LaVona was born in American Falls, Idaho, to Virgil and Vella Dickeson. They moved to Broadford Road (Hailey) when LaVona was a child.
She met and married her neighbor Wallace “Wally” Young on Sept. 21, 1947, at the family ranch on Broadford Road. She is survived by her sister Bonnie McClung; two children, Tammy Young and Scott (Denise) Young; three grandchildren, Chelsea Laragan and Levi and Megan Young; and four great-grandchildren, Tyson and Maria Byron, Isabella Young and Scott Ragsdale. She was predeceased by her husband, Wally; her parents; one brother, Jim; and three sisters, Beulah, Iva and Fay.
LaVona was a homemaker and worked alongside Wally on busy days at The Mint. She cultivated a lovely lawn, flower beds and garden. Her passion was bowling. She was a member of the Wood River Women’s Bowling Association, Twin Falls Bowling Hall of Fame, Yuma Women’s Bowling Association, Magic Valley Travel League, National Bowling League and the United States Bowling Congress’ Gutter Gussies Club.
A grave site service at the Hailey Cemetery will be held on Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m.
