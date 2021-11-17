Larry Franklin Wharton, 75 years old, from Salmon, Idaho, passed away on Nov. 4 at 5:15 a.m. at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
A cowboy at heart, this “good-ol'-boy,” if not on his horse, spent most of his time hunting, fly fishing and riding his motorcycle. He also loved to dance to country music and was a master marksman.
For 36 years he resided on 20 acres in Carey, Idaho, where he was the Electrical Inspector for Blaine County, and he loved being part of the Big Hitch in the Wagon Days parade each year in Sun Valley. Upon retirement, he followed his heart and moved to Salmon to live out his final days.
Larry was survived by his two daughters, Kelly Barr and Heather Szucs; his brothers, Ron and Dennis Wharton; as well as two grandsons, Kyle Kemp and Fabian Wharton; and two granddaughters.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elks Lodge, Salmon, Idaho, or the charity of your choice.
