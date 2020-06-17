Larry Richard Severon, 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay condolences.
