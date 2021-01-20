Larry G. Drussel, 59, of Bellevue, died Jan. 5, 2021, in Ketchum. A visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, at Wood River Chapel, 403 N. Main St., Hailey. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, in the Bellevue Cemetery, East Chestnut Street, Bellevue, Idaho. Visit Larry’s memorial page and share stories, memories and photos and light a candle at woodriverchapel.com.
