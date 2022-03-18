Larry Elliot Peterson of Carey and Gooding, Idaho, passed away at home on March 9, 2022. Anderson Family Funeral Home in Arco is assisting with Larry's final wishes. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday, March 23, 2022, edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Online Poll
What’s the best spring sporting event?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ketchum Main Street project moves towards development
- Forecasters share grim outlook on Idaho's water supply
- Ketchum-Sun Valley marketing group finds a new focus: managing visitors
- Ketchum leaders set short-term-rental fees
- Federal judge strikes mask suit against Hailey
- Ketchum leaders finalize plan for added sales tax for housing
- A Ketchum love story
- Hailey mayor terminates mask mandate
- Family of slain Bellevue woman sues law-enforcement agencies
- Shauna Ann Thoreson
Commented