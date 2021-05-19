Lance “Kelly” Stevenson, passed away in his home on Kauai, Hawaii, on May 10, 2021, at age 62 from heart complications.
Kelly was born on March 2, 1959, and grew up in Woodland Hills, Calif. He attended Taft High School and the University of Southern California, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 1981. At USC, he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
Kelly was an avid outdoorsman, stemming from skills he learned as an Eagle Scout member of Troop 431. He lived his life to the fullest, was an excellent skier and also enjoyed tennis, camping, hiking, motorcycle trail rides, scuba diving, sailing, hunting, swimming and gardening. Kelly was also a pilot and a talented woodworker.
Kelly and his former wife, Kim, and their four wonderful children moved to Sun Valley after a successful career in commercial real estate with both Coldwell Banker and Cushman Realty in Los Angeles. He was a member of the Jonathan Club and spent many happy summers at the Beach Club with his family. In Sun Valley he continued his real estate career through his company, Redfish Realty. Kelly lived in Sun Valley for about 15 years and had been visiting since the ’80s for skiing. He particularly loved camping and waterskiing at Redfish Lake with his family in the summers.
He always encouraged his children to never doubt themselves, and the importance of always having gratitude when you come across difficult situations in your life. Being out in nature, having picnics and gazing at the stars in the night sky with his children were some of his most cherished memories.
He also lived in Palm Desert, Calif., and spent time traveling around the world before eventually moving to Kauai, where he lived for the last six years.
Kelly is survived by his loving children, Taylor Hagberg, (Deron) of Hailey, Britton Stevenson of San Francisco, Paige Stevenson of Ketchum, Stratton Stevenson of Hailey and his two grandchildren, Brixton and Londyn Hagberg of Hailey. Kelly is also survived by his wife, Jeannette, of Kauai. Kelly was predeceased by his father, Leonard, mother, Dina, brother, Scott and nephew, Nicholas.
