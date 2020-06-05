Knox C. Cannon, 74, passed away on March 22, 2020, of severe health issues in Twin Falls, Idaho. His residence was in Hailey, Idaho.
Knox was born on Jan. 23, 1946, in Los Angeles, Calif. He was the younger son of Larry and Elaine Cannon. His older brother lives in Sun Valley, Idaho. Knox attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, Calif., and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA. Knox worked in the San Francisco Bay area in mortgage banking. He later moved to Mammoth Lakes, Calif., and then moved to Hailey, Idaho.
Knox enjoyed skiing and fishing at various mountain resorts.
Commented