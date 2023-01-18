Knox Barclay, 77, passed away at his Bellevue home on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel, Hailey, Idaho. Memories and photos can be shared at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Knox Barclay, 77, passed away at his Bellevue home on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel, Hailey, Idaho. Memories and photos can be shared at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented