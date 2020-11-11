Kirby “Max” Maxwell Casebolt, 95, passed in peace on Nov. 2, 2020, at Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone, Idaho.
Born Feb. 21, 1925, in Oakland, Calif., he was the son of the late Kirby Quentin Casebolt and Martha Deetken Casebolt. He was the former husband of the late Diane Mecham Williams of Santa Rosa, Calif., and former companion of the late Lowie Graves of Ketchum, Idaho.
Max is survived by his daughter, Martha “Mardi” Shepard of Hailey, Idaho; his son, James “Jim” Casebolt of Douglas City, Calif.; and his loving sister, Nancy Swearengen of Oakland, Calif. Max was a loving uncle to Stephen Swearengen and Molly Swearengen, both of Oakland, Calif; Brian Mecham of Yuba City, Calif., and Corinne Fugina of Sacramento, Calif. Additionally, he was granduncle to eight nieces and nephews.
A native of Berkeley, Calif., Max attended Rollins College and U.C. Berkeley and graduated from San Jose State University with a business degree.
Max was a newspaper publisher and editor of successful trade publications to the computer industry. Additionally, he was a successful business co-owner of women’s clothing stores.
Max will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband, partner, father, brother and uncle. His contributions to help educate children about the environment were significant. He will be remembered as an accomplished sailor, senior downhill skier, expert mountain backpacker and camper, fly fisherman, passionate photographer and master craftsman. He truly was a proud patriot, Navy veteran and a champion of his beloved adopted state of Idaho. Most of all, he was a wonderful humorist with an unrepressed laugh and possessed a giving heart.
A celebration of life is planned for spring/summer of 2021, in the Wood River Valley. Additionally, Max’s family is planning a spring wildflower hike in his honor at Dollar Mountain. Date and time will be scheduled next year.
Memorials may be directed to Environmental Resource Center for children’s education, Box 819, Ketchum, ID 83340, or The Senior Connection meals on wheels program, Box 28, Hailey, ID 83333.
Commented